Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $45,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.71. 2,316,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $52.74 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.