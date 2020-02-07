Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Up 0.9%

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.08 and last traded at C$11.05, 28,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 16,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $307.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.89.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.