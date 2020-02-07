Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 68.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 1,632,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

