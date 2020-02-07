Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Sell

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB One Bancorp is the holding company for SB One Bank a commercial bank. It offers financial products and services which includes checking and savings accounts, commercial and consumer loans, investment, insurance, fund transfer, cash management and online banking services. The company offers SB One Insurance Agency Inc. and wealth management services through Sussex Investment Services. SB One Bancorp, formerly known as Sussex Bancorp, is based in Rockaway, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 54.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

