Zacks Investment Research Lowers Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.30.

Shares of EXPR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.25 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Express will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Express by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 32,607 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Express by 10.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 638,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Express by 23.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 277,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Express by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,294 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

