Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to Strong-Buy

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

NYSE PMT opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,947,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after acquiring an additional 174,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

