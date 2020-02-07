Zacks: Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Melrose Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Melrose Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,343. Melrose Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

