ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,534.00 and $192.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

