Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Raised to $70.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of ZYME opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 82,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,083 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth $11,847,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth $6,675,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

