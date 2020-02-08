-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Marrone Bio Innovations posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 123.42% and a negative return on equity of 180.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBII shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Friday. 134,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,683. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.