$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Kinross Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,622,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,509,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

