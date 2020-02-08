-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.27. 594,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $226.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

