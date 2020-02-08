$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after acquiring an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,700 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. 7,364,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,716,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Williams Companies has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 162.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.