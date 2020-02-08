$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. Commscope posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Commscope will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Commscope in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Shares of COMM traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $12.30. 1,941,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 153,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,192,747.25. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commscope by 27.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commscope during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

