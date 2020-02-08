$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.60. Renasant posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on RNST. Stephens increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 787,153 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $7,030,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 105,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Renasant stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

