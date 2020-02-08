0x Reaches Market Cap of $173.51 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, FCoin, BitBay and Tokenomy. In the last week, 0x has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $173.51 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.59 or 0.03420438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00220092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,958,624 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Bithumb, OKEx, IDEX, Liqui, Bitbns, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit, DigiFinex, WazirX, Mercatox, GOPAX, BitMart, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Coinone, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Gatecoin, Bittrex, C2CX, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Crex24, Livecoin, FCoin, ABCC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bilaxy, AirSwap, OTCBTC, Iquant, BitBay, DDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

