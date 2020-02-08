$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,819,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $616,528,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,837 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,519,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 571,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NBL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.05. 5,872,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

