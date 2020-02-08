-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

Several research firms have commented on XERS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 348,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XERS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 69,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,870. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $166.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

