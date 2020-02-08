$100.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will announce $100.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $95.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $403.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.86 million to $404.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $423.17 million, with estimates ranging from $419.10 million to $425.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,276 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 1,378,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

