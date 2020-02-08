1,484 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV opened at $153.09 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.20 and a 52-week high of $153.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.