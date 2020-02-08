15,691 Shares in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter worth $143,000.

TPH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

