$161.23 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $161.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.24 million to $164.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $161.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $634.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $631.15 million to $637.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $670.60 million, with estimates ranging from $649.33 million to $692.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,920,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,983,000 after purchasing an additional 404,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 386,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 361,632 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 119,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,508. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

