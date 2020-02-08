20,542 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.38. 2,062,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $81.39.

