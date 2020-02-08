$242.40 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will report $242.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $242.80 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $235.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $905.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $904.60 million to $905.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $932.05 million, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $935.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,926,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 124,450 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 707,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,761. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 232.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.40. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

