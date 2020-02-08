$253.49 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will post $253.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.79 million and the lowest is $249.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $209.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $826.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $821.91 million to $830.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.04 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBLK shares. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,926. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

