$387.39 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report $387.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $345.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1,727.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 532,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 503,327 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 42,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. 1,826,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

