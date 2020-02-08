5,118 Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 178.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAN. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,751,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,118 shares in the company, valued at $62,486,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

