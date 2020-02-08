$590.06 Million in Sales Expected for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will post sales of $590.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $587.90 million to $592.22 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $554.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 288.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AEL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

