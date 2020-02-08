$658.13 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post $658.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $677.63 million and the lowest is $635.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $929.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.91. 7,012,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

