9,080 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 149.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

