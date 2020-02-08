935 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. 4,718,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

