Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ABT opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.18. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of C$7.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.43 million and a PE ratio of 40.93.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$34.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.54%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

