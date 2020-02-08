Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACST shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ ACST traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.76. 3,885,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,359. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Acasti Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.