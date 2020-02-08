Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.57.

XLRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. 351,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,935. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,962,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,159,000 after buying an additional 2,014,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,983,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,236,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after buying an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

