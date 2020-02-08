Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland Sells 9,791 Shares of Stock

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $211.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $154.02 and a twelve month high of $214.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,034,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,441,000 after acquiring an additional 101,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after acquiring an additional 550,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

