Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Raised by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,741. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $214.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

