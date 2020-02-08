Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Leerink Swann raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Man Group plc increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 327,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Analyst Recommendations for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit