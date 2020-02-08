Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Leerink Swann raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Man Group plc increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 140,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 327,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

