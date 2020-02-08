AdHive Market Cap Reaches $139,197.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $139,197.00 and $530.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

U Network (UUU) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

