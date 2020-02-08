Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

NYSE:ADSW traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,293.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63. Advanced Disposal Services has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $33.02.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $4,171,334.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

