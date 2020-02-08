AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.80. 89,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $417,070.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $2,699,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 114.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $5,013,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

