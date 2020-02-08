AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AGCO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,576. AGCO has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

