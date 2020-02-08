AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of AGCO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.85. 730,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,576. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after purchasing an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $49,683,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 36,041 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

