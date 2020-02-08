Airbus (EPA:AIR) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Get Airbus alerts:

EPA AIR opened at €136.78 ($159.05) on Tuesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €128.03.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.