AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.01. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,149 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

