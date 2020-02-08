Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.86.

TSE:AP.UN traded up C$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$46.30 and a twelve month high of C$55.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$50.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,497.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,671,990.75. Also, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total value of C$388,452.74.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

