Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $1,600.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $12.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $13.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $54.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,416.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

