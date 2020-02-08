Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $1,620.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,450.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

