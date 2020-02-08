Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities to in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a market cap of $1,017.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,416.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

