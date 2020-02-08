Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) Receives C$22.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altagas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,896 shares in the company, valued at C$735,337.28.

TSE ALA traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$14.45 and a 52 week high of C$21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

