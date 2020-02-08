Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $46,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Shares of MO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 7,135,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.